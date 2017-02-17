Carnoustie Library to close for upgrade

Carnoustie Library will be closing on Monday, March 6, to allow it to undergo a makeover, making it more modern and more accessible.

The new, flexible community space will provide excellent library facilities as well as ACCESS services, making it a one-stop community resource and information centre.

During the closure for the works, the library services will be making the short journey to Carnoustie Sports Centre and the Learning Centre (IT) will take up temporary residence in the town’s ACCESS office. The library will open at its temporary sports centre base at 10am on Friday, March 17.

ACCESS services will continue to be provided from the current premises at 26 High Street until the re-vamped library opens its doors again in autumn 2017.

The ACCESS office will close all day on Monday, March 6, and re-open at 9am the following day, with Learning Centre (IT) facilities available for use.

Hazel Cook, ANGUSalive’s libraries and ACCESS facilities coordinator said: “Staff are very excited to be working alongside colleagues in Sports and Leisure during the decant and look forward to seeing the first newly refurbished library space in Angus which will give our communities an enhanced service.”

The upgraded library is expected to open this autumn and will provide an exciting range of library services and activities, a bright and fun children’s library, fixed and flexible IT as well as guest Wi-Fi, face-to-face Angus Council customer contact services, and community learning activities.

It will include flexible activity spaces for community use and bookable small spaces that can be used in a variety of ways including group studies or client meetings.

There will also be gallery space which can be reserved for professional and community exhibitions, or to host private functions.

A ‘farewell’ morning tea is being hosted at the library on Saturday, March 4 from 10am. Contact the library for more information via carnoustielibrary@angusalive.scot or call 01241 803585.