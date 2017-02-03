Contact The Elderly marks one-year anniversary in Carnoustie

A charity which provides friendship to older people through tea and cake at free afternoon parties is celebrating its first anniversary in Carnoustie.

The Contact the Elderly group meets once a month in a volunteer host’s home and recently raised a teacup to celebrate their milestone.

Volunteer hosts welcome a group of six to eight people into their home, laying on afternoon tea and a warm atmosphere once or twice a year. A host’s home must have no more than a few steps to enter and a downstairs toilet.

A volunteer driver collects one or two guests once a month and joins them at the party before returning them safely home.

Jean Malcolm, volunteer area organiser for Contact the Elderly, said: “Loneliness in older age is a sad reality for many people today, but Contact the Elderly really brightens up the lives of those who feel isolated.

“You ask anyone at a tea party and they will quickly tell you how much they look forward to their afternoon out.

“For many it can be other only time they get out as volunteer drivers help them from their front door, to the host’s house, and back again.

“A big thank you to everyone who has supported us for the past year.”

Contact the Elderly is the winner of The Older People’s Project Award at The Herald Society Awards 2016 and The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Volunteering Award 2012.

For more information visit: www.contact-the-elderly.org.uk/