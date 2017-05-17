Appeal after corrosive liquid poured on car

Police Scotland is appealing for information regarding a vandalism which occurred in Burnside Street, Carnoustie, between 6pm on Thursday, May 11 and 11.30am on Friday, May 12.

A police spokesperson said: “A car had a corrosive liquid poured over it causing extensive damage. This has had a significant impact on the owner of the car, who is a 70-year-old lady who relied on her car to get around.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/12152/17 or speak to any Police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”