Author jailed for Carnoustie and Glasgow rapes

A man who repeatedly raped a woman and her daughter during a catalogue of sexual offending in Carnoustie and Glasgow has been jailed for 11 years.

Peter Logan was led off to the cells after his sentencing to calls of “beast” and “scumbag” from the public benches at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Logan, 45, continues to deny the sex crimes he committed despite earlier being found guilty by a jury.

A judge told Logant: “As was rightly said there is no alternative to a significant custodial sentence.”

Lord Kinclaven said he accepted that Logan had a “very limited” criminal record and had never had a jail sentence imposed on him before.

The judge said the jury at Logan’s earlier trial had rejected the proposition put to both victims and other witnesses that they had fabricated evidence against him

Logan, of Glasgow, raped both women at houses in his home city and also raped the younger victim at Carnoustie. His offending began in 1993 and continued until 2014.

Logan was finally brought to justice after the daughter told her mother that he had raped her when she was aged between 14 and 18. The mother confronted Logan and both women went to the police.

The 41-year-old told the court she was repeatedly subjected to rape from 1993 until 2010.

She was also physically attacked by the rapist who slapped her face, pulled her hair, grabbed her by the throat, threw her to the ground and threatened to kill her.

The younger victim was threatened with violence, subjected to indecent remarks, hit and slapped, bit on the body, dragged about and had her throat squeezed.

The older woman said that Logan had called her names.

She said: “I told him I was going to phone the police, but he told me nobody would believe me because I was a degenerate.”

The court heard that he told both of his rape victims: “It’ll be over in a minute.”

His trial heard that he is a published author.

Defence counsel John Scullion said: “He was convicted of very serious offences.

“It is fair to say the jury also acquitted him of very significant aspects of the indictment.”

He added: “Given the nature of the convictions the accused accepts Your Lordship must impose a significant sentence of imprisonment.”

Logan was found guilty of two rape charges, one of indecent assault and two of assault. He was placed on the sex offenders’ register.