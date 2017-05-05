BMW involved in Co-op incident traced

Police Scotland has thanked members of the public after a black BMW involved at an incident at the Co-Op in Broughty Ferry was traced.

A police spokesperson said: “Police Scotland would like to thank members of the public who responded to the appeal for information in relation to the incident at Co-op, Lawers Drive, Broughty Ferry which happened on Thursday May 4.

“As a direct result of the appeal, the stolen BMW was recovered in the Happyhillock area of Dundee last night (Thursday May 4).”

The car has now been linked to an attempted break-in to Size clothing shop in High Street, Dundee.

The car was seen outside Size at about 3.50am on May 4. The front window of shop was smashed but no entry was gained. This was immediately prior to the break-in at the Co-op in Broughty Ferry.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Wales said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident at Size in High Street, Dundee which happened around 3.50am or members of the public who saw the black BMW drive through the city centre at that time.

“Also, anyone who may have saw the black BMW travelling between Dundee City Centre and Broughty Ferry at around 4am.

“I would like to remind the public that the registration mark of the BMW is N111 RNC.

“It is believed that the BMW travelled to the Happyhillock area immediately following the break-in to the Co-op at Broughty Ferry and I would appeal for anyone who may have saw the car either being driven or being parked in the area to contact Police Scotland.”

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/11262/17 or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.