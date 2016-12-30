Car thieves strike in Carnoustie

A Carnoustie man has expressed his disgust after thieves broke into his family home last night (Thursday) and stole both their cars.

Calum Owens, former Army Commando and gym owner, has branded those who stole both his family’s cars after breaking into their home in Anderson Place, as “scumbags”.

Police Scotland is appealing for information after car keys and two vehicles were stolen from an address in Anderson Place, Carnoustie between 11.30pm last night (December 29) and 3am this morning (Friday, December 30).

The stolen vehicles, a black Audi Quattro and a black Range Rover were recovered by officers in Balgowan Avenue, Dundee, a short time later.

Police continue to make enquiries into the incident and to trace those responsible. Anyone who was in the area of Anderson Place, Carnoustie, or Balgowan Avenue, Dundee, and saw or heard any suspicious activity is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively information can be passed to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police Scotland has urged residents to remember the importance of car and home security and has issued the following advice:

- Keep car and house keys in a secure place inside your home, away from the front door and out of sight, not on display on a hook, table or other furnishing, where they may be easily seen and taken.

- Make sure windows and doors are locked, do not leave an open invitation for thieves to enter and make a quick grab for car or house keys.

- Never leave your car unattended with the keys in it. Particularly in cold weather, when it might be tempting to leave your car running whilst the windscreen and windows defrost.

- It is preferable to keep your vehicles in a locked garage, however if you are parking on the street or in a driveway, consider parking in a well lit area and consider whether there is CCTV coverage.

- Look out for your neighbours and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland.