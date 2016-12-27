Carnoustie man reported missing

Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace 55-year-old Richard Petrie who has been reported missing from his home address in Carnoustie.

Richard is described as being about five feet 11 inches tall, of medium build with grey hair.

He was last seen at about 9.20am this morning (December 27) in Linefield Road, Carnoustie. At that time he was wearing a long khaki coloured parka and jeans and may also have been wearing a black ‘tammy’ hat.

There are concerns for his well-being and anyone who knows Richard or who has seen a man matching his description is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.