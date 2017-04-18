Experts from across Europe are meeting at the Scottish Police College to discuss the emerging threats in intellectual property crime particularly the illegal use of Internet protocol television (IPTV).

The illegal use of Internet protocol television has risen by 143 per cent in the past year and is predominantly being carried out online. This involves the uploading of streams, server hosting and sales of pre-configured devices.

The seminar being hosted at the Scottish Police College today (April 18, 2017) is for European industry experts including stakeholders from the public, private and third sectors. They are all committed to working with Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure we have the knowledge and capability to address this emerging threat. The conference is an opportunity to share ideas, knowledge and investigative techniques to address the issues of piracy across Scotland.

Issues being discussed include: the diverse nature of the criminality; efforts by industry bodies to provide technical solutions to intellectual property criminality; and the ever-changing business models adopted by organised criminal groups to diversify into this highly-profitable field.

Chief Inspector Mark Leonard, Police Scotland’s Safer Communities said: “This event is an example of how we are responding to changing crime patterns. Through our partnership working approach with other Law Enforcement agencies and the private sector we are leading the way in the protection of intellectual property and committed to keeping people safe from internet-based criminality.

“As part of Police Scotland’s ten-year strategy, Policing 2026, we are committed to transforming the service and provide our officers with the knowledge and tools to investigate emerging digital crime trends.”