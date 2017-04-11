Man faces jail over horror hotel attack

A man who repeatedly battered his victim over the head with a metal chair in a horrific hotel attack was today (Tuesday) facing jail.

Alexander McNeill lost his temper when he was thrown out of a room at Jolly’s Hotel in Broughty Ferry, after befriending some of the people inside.

He was “frogmarched” down a hall - before launching a frenzied attack on Aaron Burr, who had escorted him from the room

McNeill claimed he had been viciously attacked himself during the altercation - and claimed he had only struck back under provocation.

But a jury took less than 20 minutes to reject his version of events and convicted him of the charge.

Now McNeill has been warned he faces a prison sentence.

Witnesses told Dundee Sheriff Court that during the attack McNeill repeatedly kicked Mr Burr on the body, dragged him along the ground and repeatedly punched him on the head and body.

McNeill was then seen on CCTV to pick up a metal chair and repeatedly smash it over Mr Burr’s head before picking up a cigarette bin lid and hurling it at Mr Burr as he lay prostrate on the ground.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told the jury of seven women and eight men: “Mr McNeill had been asked to leave the bedroom the group were in and he was unhappy.

“They then see he has picked up a fire extinguisher and ran downstairs.

“Mr Burr is then assaulted - Mr McNeill perpetrated a brutal, sustained and deliberate assault on Mr Burr.

“His actions were simply revenge.”

McNeill, 42, of Brown Street, Carnoustie, denied a charge of assault to injury on indictment.

However, a jury took just 20 minutes to find him guilty.

His co-accused, Callum Taylor, 27, of Kirkton Road, Dundee, admitted a charge of assault by punching Mr Burr twice during the rammy.

Sheriff Gregor Murray fined Taylor £450 for his lesser role in the attack.

However, he warned McNeill he faces jail and told him: “In my view this was a brutal assault.

“You are extraordinarily fortunate the consequences were not worse.”

Sentence was deferred on McNeill until next month for background reports and he was released on bail meantime.