Man to appear in court on car theft and ram raid charges

A man has been charged in connection with the theft of a car in Carnoustie, a break in at the Panmurefield Co-op and an attempted break-in in Dundee.

Police Scotland can confirm that a 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of a BMW car from Silport Place, Carnoustie, the break-in at the Co-op store in Lawers Drive, Panmurefield, Broughty Ferry and the attempted break-in at Size Clothing in High Street, Dundee on May 4, 2017.

He has also been charged with numerous road traffic offences.

He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today (Thursday).