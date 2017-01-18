New policing model in place

High community engagement combined with the best of both worlds in national and local policing are at the core of the restructure of Tayside Division.

Police Scotland’s new system will see the use of a Locality Policing Model based on feedback from the general public, officers and partner agencies.

In Angus policing is split into three wards: Arbroath, Carnoustie & Monifieth; Forfar, Kirriemuir & the Glens; and Brechin and Montrose.

Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Paul Anderson explained: “We want our community policing to be more effective, we want it to be delivered by officers who know their community, we want it to be delivered by officers who know who is in those areas, who is doing what and we want that named person to be a conduit between the community and know who is up to no good in their areas. It’s that simple.

“In effect you will have an inspector for an area, there will be a Locality team which will by and large will deal with the normal calls for service. And also there will be a designated team alongside them where they are more protected and ringfenced. They won’t do as such normal response policing and their aim is to be a named and nominated person for each of the communities, so the local councillors, local people will know who the local bobby is. A named person who can interact with community councillors and also to deal with some of those issues that cause quite a bit of angst in some of the local communities. It may be lower level, it may be anti-social behaviour, looking into the rural communities it could be with wildlife crime. It will be different wherever you go. We are passionate about giving our communities that named officer back.”