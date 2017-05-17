Police appeal after dog incident

Police Scotland is appealing for information regarding an incident involving two dogs which occurred in Arbroath’s Eastern Cemetery, around 5am on Tuesday May 16.

A police spokesperson said: “Two dogs crossed each other’s paths and unfortunately became involved in a brief fight, which resulted in one of the dog owners being slightly injured when he intervened to separate them.

“Neither dog appeared to be hurt.

“The SSPCA have been made aware of the incident.”

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/12510/17 or speak to any Police officer.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.