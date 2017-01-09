Police clamp down on unlicensed and uninsured drivers in Tayside

Officers in Tayside are continuing their efforts to detect unlicensed and uninsured drivers and to remove dangerous vehicles from the region’s roads.

Tayside Divisional Road Policing Unit has been leading a joint action plan with local officers in Dundee to tackle this issue.

Police Constable Chris McElwee, who is leading the action plan, said: “Officers in Tayside have seized 639 vehicles in relation to documentation offences in the first nine months of 2016.

“An unsettling trend has emerged where individuals are buying cheap un-roadworthy vehicles via social media and then driving them on Tayside’s roads.

“Many of these vehicles have a number of dangerous defects. If people aren’t bothered about insuring their vehicles then the chances are they are not bothered about maintaining their vehicles either.

“Two recently seized uninsured and non-MOT’d vehicles show an example of this - tyres with tread below the minimum can result in loss of control of the vehicle and greatly increase stopping distances. Poorly maintained suspension can do likewise.

“The message to these drivers is, not only are you putting yourself at risk but you are also endangering the safety of other road users.

“If you choose to drive without the required documentation in an un-roadworthy vehicle, then there is a good chance that you will be caught.”

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111