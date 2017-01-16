Police patrol after Broughty traffic light concerns

Following concerns of motorists in Broughty Ferry failing to stop at traffic lights, Police Scotland is carrying out patrols in the area.

Members of the local community raised concerns about drivers failing to stop at the lights at the junction at Whinny Brae/Monifieth Road.

A police spokesperson said: “It is extremely dangerous going through a red light in your car, on your motorbike or in any other vehicle and it can contribute to accidents resulting in death and injuries.

“We would like to remind drivers that you could be fined £100 and three points added to your licence, or be disqualified from driving altogether.

“Road policing continues to be is a priority for Tayside Division and anyone who has any concerns should contact Police Scotland on 101.”