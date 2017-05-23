Security stepped up at MoFest

Increased security at Montrose Music Festival has been thrown into sharp focus by Monday night’s terror attack in Manchester.

The measures, which include bag searches for revellers entering the free event on the High Street, are in response to recent events across the world, including Paris, Nice and London.

The plans were put in place before the terror attack in Manchester in which 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the foyer of the MEN arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

The organisers of the annual festival posted on their Facebook today following the attack.

It said: “Today our hearts go out to those involved in the Manchester atrocity.

Unfortunately due to events like this around the world we are this year having to consider things we have never had to think about before and people will see increased security measures in place at the request of Police Scotland.”

Revellers are being asked by the MoFest committee to comply with the extra security measures.

Vice-chairwoman Anne Jenkins said: ”Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by the events in Manchester.

“Music is about love and bringing people together and there is nothing more wicked than targeting the heart of that.

“This year there will be a different set up to our High Street event which will see two distinct areas - our main stage and our food/trader area.

“These areas will be fully cordoned off with entry/exit points and people will be expected to comply with bag searches.

“Unfortunately, due to events around the world, this year we are having to consider security measures we have never had to think about before.

“These are conditions of our licence, we do them or the festival doesn’t happen so we would ask everyone to be tolerant and comply with stewards.

“In this our 10th year we’ve got a fantastic line of bands on over the weekend so come along, don’t drink in the High Street, let us peek in your bag and it’ll all be grand.”

Deacon Blue will open this year’s festival on Friday evening and The Beach Boys will be closing the 10th anniversary of the event on Sunday night.

In addition to the two outdoor concerts on the East Links hundreds of bands and musicians will play in venues across the town over the weekend.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Phil Gormley said: “My thoughts and those of everyone at Police Scotland are with those who have lost loved ones or who were injured in the attack in Manchester.

“As part of the UK-wide response to these events, Police Scotland continues to review all safety and security plans and operations.

“This includes ensuring our armed policing and specialist resources are appropriately deployed.

“People will therefore see armed police on patrol at transport hubs and crowded places. There is no intelligence to suggest there is any threat to Scotland but I would ask the public to remain alert and report anything suspicious.

“We continue to liaise with the UK authorities in response to this incident.”

A Tayside Division spokeswoman confirmed the safety of the public in their main concern when asked if there would be an increase in police presence at MoFest this weekend.

She said: “The Chief Constable’s message reflects our current stance in response to events in Manchester and the wider terrorist threat.

“This will remain under continual review in conjunction with national threat assessments and recommendations.

“The safety of the public at organised events is always our primary consideration. “