Stalker avoids jail sentence

A stalker who terrified four victims using social media and also threatened a police officer with rape today (Friday) avoided a jail sentence.

Broughty Ferry man Kieran Dorian (20) left his victims fearful, shaken and terrified during his campaigns of harassment against them.

And in a separate set of charges he went on to assault a police officer by spitting blood at her after making lewd remarks to her and threatening to rape her.

Dorian knew all his victims from his schooldays in Dundee - becoming obsessed with them individually over the course of four years.

He went to one woman’s door at 3am, and stayed there until 7am before insisting he walk her to work.

Dorian later put a “rambling, nonsensical” love letter through the woman’s door on Christmas Eve.

He spotted one of his victims on a bus in 2014 and did not speak to her, before going home and bombarding her with Facebook messages.

Another was spotted by Dorian at her work, before she emerged and found him sitting staring at her.

He then went home and bombarded her with 50 Snapchat messages before sending her a video of him scrolling through her Twitter feed.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “He made repeated reference to wanting to have sex with her and asking to see her in her underwear.

“That was reported to police which sparked an investigation into his other victims.

Miss Robertson said that in relation to Dorian’s police officer attack, the constable was working on the ‘Safezone’ bus parked near Dundee’s nightclubs to provide a safe haven to intoxicated people.

According to Miss Robertson Dorian attended with a head wound but began to cause a disruption, hurling obscenities and jumping up and down.

She continued: “He made offensive remarks to the officer and made sexual comments to her.

“He then threatened to rape her.

“The accused then gathered up spit and blood in his mouth and spat it at the officer’s feet.”

Dorian continued making various sexual remarks.

Dorian, of Hawthorn Grove, pleaded guilty on indictment to four charges of stalking committed between October 2011 and May 2015.

He further admitted charges of assault and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on summary complaint.

Dorian also admitted charges of making lewd sexual comments to a pair of 13-year-olds in the queue at a McDonald’s restaurant in Dundee on July 30 before sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl moments later.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said: “He wants to avoid going to custody and he will have to make any order placed on him work.

“The only person who will lose out if he doesn’t is himself by going into custody.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed community payback orders with three years supervision, 120 hours unpaid work and conduct requirements.

A sexual offences prevention order was imposed on him for five years with conditions around his conduct, as well as a non-harassment order preventing him from contacting his stalking victims for five years.

Dorian was also placed on the sex offenders register for three years.

Sheriff Carmichael said: “This kind of conduct is unacceptable and is firmly within the custodial range of sentences.

“However, in view of all the circumstances and the fact you have already spent some time in custody I can deal with this in a non-custodial way.

“If you breach this order it is very likely you will end up in custody.”