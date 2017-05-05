Thieves strike again at Shanwell graves

Another Carnoustie family has been left dismayed following further graveside thefts at Shanwell Cemetery.

On April 10, exactly a year to the day that Jim Webster’s late wife Doreen passed away, the widower discovered that a set of solar powered lights had been taken from her grave.

To make matters worse, after replacing the lights, thieves struck again.

He explained: “After the wife died I put up solar lights at the grave. It was on April 10 and I went up there and they were gone.

“I was up there on the Sunday (April 9) and they were there, but they were gone by the next day.

“That was a year to the day that Doreen died and I went up there and the lights were gone.

“After that happened I went and bought another two and put them up and went up on Friday (April 28) and they were gone.”

The first set of lights were ordinary solar powered ones, but the second set of solar powered lights changed colour in four or five shades.

Jim contacted the Guide & Gazette after reading of the plight of the Hirst family who had a wreath stolen from their late son’s grave on the same day.

Jim continued: “I know there is a lady who’s son is two or three stones along from the wife and she’d lost a wreath.

“I did see that lady putting the wreath down and stood back to give her a bit of peace.

“I’m just really getting fed up.

“That’s out of order, it’s thieving.

“They are not that expensive, that’s not the point.

“It’s just the annoyance. Someone is going up there to the graves and stealing them.”

Jim reported both incidents to Police Scotland.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, Tayside Division, said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information after solar powered lights were stolen from Shanwell Cemetery in Carnoustie.

“The thefts happened at the start and end of April.

“Anyone who knows who is responsible should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number CR/10673/17.”