Thieves target Angus car cleaning machines

Witnesses are being sought by Police Scotland after money was stolen from pressure washer machines in Carnoustie and Brechin.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, Tayside Division, said: “Police in Angus are appealing for witnesses after a pressure washer machine and vacuum machine were broken into at Ian Roberts Transport, Burnside Street, Carnoustie sometime between 1pm on Monday, January 2 and 7am on Tuesday (January 3).

“A two-figure sum of cash was stolen.

“In a similar incident a pressure washer machine was broken into at Duncan McIntosh Trailers, West Road, Brechin. This crime happened sometime between 9am on Sunday (January 1) and 8.15am on Tuesday (January 3).

“A three-figure sum of cash was stolen.

“Anyone who has information that could assist officers with their enquiries into these crimes is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”