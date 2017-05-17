Vandals target pensioner’s car

Police in Carnoustie are appealing for information after a pensioner’s car was extensively damaged by vandals.

Officers are investigating the vandalism which took place in Burnside Street between 6pm on Thursday, May 11, and 11.30am, the following morning.

A car had a corrosive liquid poured over it causing extensive damage. This has had a significant impact on the owner of the car, who is a 70-year-old lady who relied on her car to get around.

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/12152/17 or speak to any Police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.