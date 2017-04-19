Inclusive playground opened at Forfar PS

Whitehills Primary School in Forfar have opened a specially-equipped “inclusive playground” after fund-raising efforts and help from the National Lottery.

James Webb, Acting Principal Teacher, Whitehills Primary School, said: “Here at Whitehills Primary School we have been fund-raising in order to purchase playground equipment that can be used by all children in our school. This includes our wheelchair users and children with additional needs.

“We were very lucky in securing funding from Awards for All Scotland with the balance coming from a school coffee morning, school calendar and sizable donations from Arnold Clark and Don & Low.

“The equipment has now been installed and the children are looking forward to playing together in the run up to the summer holidays. During the holidays the out of school club will also enjoy the benefits of the equipment.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was involved in making this a reality including parents, staff and local businesses who all helped to make our coffee morning a huge success and to those who bought calendars. Also to the National Lottery, Arnold Clark and Don & Low for their funding, without whom this project would never have happened.”

Pictured on the new equipment are some of the Primary 6 fund-raising committee who helped get things organised for the school coffee morning.