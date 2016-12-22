Knees-up for Mrs Boyle!

A popular Carnoustie teacher has retired this week after teaching at different primary schools in the town.

After 14 years of teaching at firstly Kinloch and then Burnside Primary Schools, Principal Teacher Fiona Boyle has decided it is time to put her feet up and retire.

The children and staff at Burnside Primary had been rehearsing in secret for the last few weeks and treated Mrs Boyle to an action-packed and emotional assembly on Tuesday morning.

Mrs Boyle was presented with lots of cards, gifts and flowers.

Mr Murray, headteacher, paid tribute to Mrs Boyle’s enthusiasm, dedication and commitment to the children and staff at Burnside.

He added that it went without saying how much everyone at Burnside Primary School would all miss

her.