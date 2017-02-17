More treasure for the trophy cabinet!

Talented young musicians from Carnoustie have returned from a national competition with a treasure trove of honours.

Eighteen young brass players who won through their regional heats at the Northern Counties Brass Solos and Ensemble competition in January made their way to Livingston on Saturday to compete in the National finals.

Carnoustie had entries in each age category and returned to the town at the end of the weekend with a fine array of trophies.

The Scottish Solo and Ensemble Championships pull together all the best brass players from their respective areas in Scotland to compete over various age categories.

Several of the musicians competed in the solo championships in the various age categories and again returned with some very impressive results.

Elita McFarlane (10) from Monikie Primary School gained a silver award in the 12 years of age and under category, and in the Intermediate category Holly Bennett won, with Marcello Rufo coming second and Finlay McGhee fourth from a field of sixteen.

The two Carnoustie ensembles came second and fourth in the intermediate class and featured Chris Yeaman, Gavin Lee, Holly Bennett, Finlay McGhee, Iona McFarlane, Lucy Mineard, Ethan Doherty, Marcello Rufo and Jamie Winterton.

The adjudicators, internationally renowned performers Owen Farr and Les Neish, commented on the exceptional talent of the Carnoustie youngsters.

Once again, Mike Robertson who tutors all these players attended and played the accompaniments on the piano as well as conducting the ensemble groups.

This commitment from Mr Robertson and the seemingly continuous conveyor belt of exceptional young brass talent that he turns out throughout Angus has not gone unnoticed.

The standard of play of his students has been recognised by all the officials at the Scottish Brass Band Association and the top players in Scotland as well as the parents of the young musicians who hold him in the highest regard.

Mike and a team of parents are currently preparing to take thirty players from the band to Yorkshire and Lancashire in April to attend a private workshop given by Richard Evans and members of the Leyland band.

Richard invited the band to the Leyland band hall for the session after being invited to Carnoustie to work with the band last year.