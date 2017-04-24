Rotary Club help pupils set sail for adventure

A group of ten pupils from Montrose Academy are setting sail this week (April 24-28) thanks to some support from Montrose Rotary Club.

On Monday, the pupils from 3rd year will join the ocean-going 70ft sailing yacht Alba Venturer, at Greenock for five days of sail training.

The vessel is operated by Ocean Youth Trust Scotland which has a heritage dating back to the very start of the sail training movement. The Ocean Youth Club was founded in 1960 by Chris Ellis and the Rev. Chris Courtauld, offering sailing adventures to young people. A Scottish region of Ocean Youth Club was formed in 1978, and Ocean Youth Trust Scotland was established as an independent Scottish charity in 1999.

The group will be accompanied by two Montrose Academy staff, Helen Waggott principal teacher for Pupil Care and Support and Richard Jones from Support for Learning.

Presenting a cheque for £500 from Montrose Rotary, president elect John Barlow said: “We are pleased to support these young people through the challenge of adventure under sail, which will provide a uniquely powerful and extremely effective environment for personal development.”