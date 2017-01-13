Weather disrupts schools

The wintry weather has caused some disruption for the county’s schools this morning.

Tarfside Primary is closed all day, as a result of access issues. Tannadice had originally been set to close for the day, however at around 9.30am this morning Angus Council updated the information to state that the school has opened, following the power being re-connected. However, they advised that is pupils have been delivered by parents they will require to be picked up by parents in the afternoon.

Transport has also been impacted, with the Council updating their website regularly.

The latest update states: “Contract A/43 - FISHERS TOURS - to Monifieth HS - vehicle starting route from Birkhill PS (unable to serve Bonnyton Knowhead Junction, Auchterhouse (Opp Schl Ent), Eastfield Far and Pinpointie Farm R/e).

“Contract A/35 - Fishers Tours - to Carnoustie HS - unable to serve East Bankhead Monikie, B9128/Spiral Wood R/e and the B9128/Pitlivie Cottages. The road was closed at the Crombie Junction which is why the Operator was unable to serve Spiralwood and Pitlivie.

“Contract K/25 (JP Minicoaches) to Websters HS - will not operate.”