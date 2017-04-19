Entries sought for Beautiful Angus Competition 2017

Angus Council have announced that they are now taking entries for the Pride in Place Beautiful Angus Competition 2017.

The Beautiful Angus Garden Competition is for all ages and gardening abilities and has recognised tenants’ gardening prowess annually for more than 60 years. Recognition now extends beyond the tenant’s garden fence. Whether a planter, hanging basket or public space, the competition awards the effort put in at licensed premises, schools and nurseries, as well as town and village groups and projects that can vie for the Pride in Place Communities Gold Award. You can also nominate a person, school, pub or community group that you feel deserves recognition. Fill out an online application form now {http://www.angus.gov.uk/news/article/607/pride_in_place_beautiful_angus_competition_2017 |this link|click here} The closing date for applications for schools, nurseries and out of school clubs is Friday, May 12, while the closing date for tenants and licensed premises is Monday, June 5.

It is an excellent way of paying tribute to the hard work and passion that goes into these wonderful gardens and open spaces. The Angus Council parks team are happy to offer any tips or advice and the judging will be carried out by the team along with community judges. Judging for schools happens in June, while the remaining entries are assessed in July. Entries are judged according to cleanliness, use of colour, integration of plants, use of space, innovation and sustainability. Prizes will be presented at an awards ceremony in September.