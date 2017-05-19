Broughty Library to get green upgrade

News that Broughty Ferry Library will be in line for a environmental improvement has been welcomed by a Ferry ward councillor.

Councillor Kevin Cordell advised the details had been revealed at a meeting of Broughty Ferry’s Local Community Planning Partnership and would be coming to committee in the near future.

He commented: “I attended a meeting of Broughty Ferry’s Local Community Planning Partnership, where officers from Dundee City Council’s Neighbourhood Services Department revealed plans for improvements to the planting at the front of the library of the library. I am told these will add more colour to the displays and this will last all year round.”

This follows recent news that the library’s owners, Leisure and Culture Dundee, had approved a design concept for a new community wing for the building and are actively sourcing funding for the project.

Councillor Cordell continued: “Aspirations of a community for the library existed prior to the SNP taking control of the city council and I am delighted to be part of an administration that is helping to make those dreams a reality. As a council, we have made a commitment to assist in any way we can.”