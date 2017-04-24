Fun run to fight animal cruelty

The Scottish SPCA centre in Dundee is appealing to animal lovers from the area to help fight cruelty towards animals and take part in their fancy dress fun run which takes place next month during the charity’s annual Rehoming Week.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is inviting people to come along and enjoy a fun afternoon out at Reid Park in Forfar on May 13, while helping raise funds to enable the Scottish SPCA continue its work rescuing and rehoming thousands of unwanted and abandoned animals across Scotland.

Dale Christie, assistant manager at Dundee Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, said: “Everyone is very welcome to come along, enjoy the run and make a real difference to the lives of animals in their local communities.

“There will be prizes for the best dressed, tombola and more. We don’t receive any government or lottery funding which means we rely on the public to be able to continue our work.” Anyone interested should come along to Reid Park for 12.30 pm on the day. Entry is £2 for adults and £1 for children.

Anyone looking to donate a tombola prize should pop along to the Scottish SPCA centre in Petterden.