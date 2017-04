The AGM of the Abertay Probus Club was held on April 19, in the Woodlands Hotel.

Office- bearers were elected as follows:- President - John Ramsay; Vice president - Ivor Morton; Immediate past president - Duncan McIntosh; Secretary - Drew Henderson; Treasurer - Douglas Smith; Programme convener - Andy Honeyman; Committee members are Ivor Morton, Eric Page and Michel Berombelom, and ex-officio member Duncan McIntosh.