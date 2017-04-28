Have a break, have a generous donation!

A group of Carnoustie folk who gather fortnightly for coffee and a chat have presented a cheque for £1500 to a local Christian cause.

At their last meeting of the session on Friday, April 21, Carnoustie Church Friday Coffee Break group handed over the donation to the Dundee and Angus branch of Scripture Union Scotland.

It was realised from the subs that members paid at the fortnightly meetings in the Philip Hall on Dundee Street over the winter session.

Each session the Coffee Break group presents a cheque to support the work of a local Christian charity.

Presenting the cheque was Mrs Effie Bruce, who said: “We are very pleased to be able to help the Scripture Union in this work and I have great pleasure in handing over this cheque.”

Representing Scripture Union Scotland was Gordon Roy.

He added: “We have a vacancy for a staff member and this will cover the costs associated with somebody in the area to support school work, holidays and church associations.

“This is the kind of thing Scripture Union Scotland does. Most of our work is done by volunteers but a staff member being able to do more really is much appreciated.”