Angus nurses receive QNIS Long Service Award

Six nurses who work for the Angus Health & Social Care Partnership have been granted The Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland Long Service Award to mark 21 years of service in the community.

Community cardiac rehabilitation nurse Pauline Crozier, district nurses Ann Bowdler, Beverley Boler and Fiona Petrie and community staff nurses Eleanor Greig and Karen Fletcher all received certificates and badges from The Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS) to recognise their long service.

Vicky Irons, Chief Officer for the Angus Health & Social Care Partnership said: “I am delighted that the QNIS has recognised our nurses for their service to the communities of Angus. We are very lucky to have such dedicated professionals caring for the Angus population.”

The award is open to nurses from all specialities including district nurses, community nurses, health visitors and those working across other disciplines such as schools, general practice or mental health and nurses working in specialist services.

The Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland is a registered charity dedicated to improving the nursing care of people in their own homes.