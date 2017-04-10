Broughty birthday bash raises cash for Ninewells

A Broughty couple have donated more than £1000 raised at a birthday party to two wards at Ninewells as a thank you for treating their son.

Gillian and Norrie Mill donated a total of £1185 to be split between the paediatric renal and gastro teams as a thank you for care given to their son Logan over the years.

Gillian said: “Logan is six now and has been treated by the teams here since he was little, so we just wanted to say thank you for all the care he has received. He takes regular medication for his conditions which include lipase deficiency and chronic pain and fatigue.

“We raised the money at my 40th birthday party by asking people to make a donation rather than give me presents. Some of my friends and local businesses also generously donated raffle prizes to help raise funds.”

Gillian handed over the cheque with her sons Logan and Robbie to specialist renal nurse Janice McAsh and staff nurse Helen Kidd.

Janice said: “On behalf of the renal and gastro team, I would like to thank the family for their generous donation. It is very much appreciated and will be spent wisely to benefit both renal and gastro patients.”