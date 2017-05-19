Carnoustie mum Daniella striding out on a new path

A Carnoustie mum is undertaking a gruelling fundraising challenge as a thank you to a local group which has helped her young son.

Daniella Paesano is currently in training to take on the Royal Bank of Scotland Kilt Walk and hopes to raise £2000 in sponsorship to purchase a barefoot sensory path and resources for Carlogie Primary School and the Carlogie Funclub.

This will be a thank you for their support with her son Matteo who is affected by Sensory Process Disorder.

On August 20, Daniella will be trekking the Dundee arm of the event, 25 miles from St Andrews to Monifieth beach - nicknamed The Mighty Stride.

Daniella said: “I’m trying to raise funds and awareness for children with Sensory Process Disorder, something my five-year-old son Matteo struggles with daily.

“Without the help and support of Carlogie Primary and fun club I would never been able to return to my job in the John Clark Motor Group.

“I would love to be able to raise £2000 so a sensory path and resources can be purchased. SPD affects many children, especially those with ADHD and Autism which Matteo is currently being assessed for, every day is a struggle for him and many others.

“This resource will help many children.”

Daniella continued: “Sensory Process Disorder (SPD) is a very difficult disorder for a child to deal with and very common in children who suffer from ADHD and autism.

“Simple resources can help calm a child in a difficult environment.

“A simple explanation of SPD is standing in a room with people talking,back ground noise and perhaps a television on.

“While many people can channel the noise out a SPD sufferer can’t. This can lead to anxiety issues and meltdowns.”

Daniella has set up an online sponsorship page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/daniella-paesano and at the time of going to press yesterday (Thursday) she had raised around three-quarters of her target.