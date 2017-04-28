Charity putting ‘fun’ back into fundraiser for mental health

A fun day fair has been arranged for next month to raise money for the Scottish Association of Mental Health (SAMH).

It will be held at Arbroath Community centre from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, May 7, and feature a bouncy castle, face painting, ‘fight the knight’, some special guests, stalls and more.

Entry will be by silver donation and all proceeds will be going to SAMH Angus.

It has been organised by Zoe Muldoon, and SAMH is a cause close to her heart.

She explained: “The fair is for SAMH and suicide awareness to raise funds to help open groups for people to go to and to help train more staff, so there is always someone there when they are needed.

“I have experienced losing someone to suicide myself.

“A few years ago we lost my uncle and the devastation and the questions left behind were heartbreaking. To know that someone felt that alone and low.

“So, if this helps even just one person get help or open up to someone, then I have done my job.

“As for the fair it is jammed full of fun family activities! From a bouncy castle to face painting to special guests to fight the Limelight Knight, as well as craft stalls and home baking and much, much more.

“I’m hoping it’s going to be very busy and for everyone to have loads of fun while raising funds for an amazing charity.”