Dementia awareness

The Rotary Club of Carnoustie expanded their knowledge on the topic of dementia when they welcomed a trio of special visitors last week.

Club president Lorraine Young welcomed Ken and Glenys Will along with their dementia dog, Kaspa.

Glenys spoke to the members about Ken’s dementia diagnosis and the positive impact that Kaspa has had on their lives after he came to them from the Dementia Dog Project.

According to Glenys, Kaspa has given both herself and Ken their lives back. She said: “If Ken is agitated or upset, Kaspa will come over and give him a gentle nudge which puts a smile back on his face. Kaspa is trained to respond to an alarm to fetch Ken his medication, and it has greatly reduced Ken’s separation anxiety.

“I have watched Ken’s fear and insecurity be replaced with renewed confidence and a sense of joy and purpose.”