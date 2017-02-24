Ferry councillors reject NHS proposal

Proposed changes to the boundaries of a Broughty Ferry GP practise have raised concerns in the community that doors could be closed to new patients from local housing estates.

The practise in Brown Street has started a consultation on the proposals but has met opposition from local councillors.

Ferry Councillor Kevin Cordell explained: “I recently attended Broughty Ferry Community Council’s monthly meeting, where proposed changes to the boundary of the above noted practice were discussed.

“NHS Tayside had written to the Community Council seeking their views in an ongoing consultation but by the time the letter was able to appear before the community council the consultation end date had passed.

“I wrote to NHS Tayside and received confirmation that the consultation period would be extended to allow the community council the fullest opportunity to participate.”

The proposals will not affect existing users of the surgery but it is feared that any changes could leave residents in some estates in ‘limbo’ as they are unable to find a local practise to register at.

Councillor Cordell continued: “While any changes may actually protect existing users of the surgery, this current proposal appears to be done very much in isolation and offers no future guarantees on how future Ferry residents may access a GP and I have objected on that basis.”

Councillor Vari McDonald, who also attended the Community Council meeting said: “Any changes to the boundaries of a GP practice will be a source of potential concern and I am not convinced this proposal has been thought through.

‘‘That is why, as a councillor and Ferry resident, I have raised my concerns by sending my objections to NHS Tayside.”