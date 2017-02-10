Free Heartstart Discovery life support courses

Heartstart Discovery is running free two-hour training sessions in emergency life support for members of the public in Dundee and Perth in February.

Being able to perform emergency life support, a set of actions needed to keep someone alive until professional help arrives, gives a casualty the best possible chance of survival.

Courses are free-of-charge and no medical knowledge is required in order to undertake one. It only takes two hours to learn the skills which may save a life and it is very likely that the person you help may be a family member or someone close to you.

The sessions cover: caring for an unconscious person who is breathing; caring for an unconscious person who is not breathing and performing CPR; how to recognise the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and how to deal with it; helping someone who is choking; helping someone who is bleeding badly.

Places are still available during February: Saturday, February 18, in Perth 10am-noon; Wednesday, 22 February 22, in Dundee 7-9pm.

Training sessions can also be arranged on request for groups, organisations and clubs.

Helen Brady, Heartstart Discovery Co-ordinator said: “Emergency life support skills really do save lives so please consider registering for a session today. A Heartstart session could prove to be one of the most important training sessions you have ever undertaken in your life, come along - you can make a difference.”

For further details and to register please contact Helen Brady on 01382 740400 or helenjbrady@nhs.net

Or Facebook: www.facebook.com/HeartstartDiscovery