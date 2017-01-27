Ladies of a certain age walk back to fitness

A new craze is gathering pace in Carnoustie as ladies of a certain age get back into sports thanks to the new Walking Netball group.

The group, which runs out of the Carnoustie Leisure Centre, is just entering the end of its first month and has grown exponentially since it began, attracting first three players, then seven and last week a dozen.

They meet every Thursday at 3pm and each week the ladies grow in capability, skill and confidence.

However, to get the most out of their group the ladies are hoping to find someone who can give them some coaching tips, and after that, the sky’s the limit.

Lorraine Robertson has been involved in the group since the beginning.

She said: “We’ve been doing everything ourselves so far. All of this has been through word of mouth and social media.

“A couple of the members have experience in netball, but we would like to find someone with experience for a bit of coaching.

“Although a bit of coaching would be good, we don’t want to take it too seriously, we’re more about the social side with a bit of exercise thrown in.

“We’ve laughed a lot these last few weeks.”

At the moment the ladies use around half the games hall at the leisure centre and it is hoped that by attracting more members and a coach they will be able to make full use of the facilities on offer.

A spokesman for ANGUSalive said: “Walking Netball is another great initiative to keep active and to socialise with others. Exercising has great health benefits, helping your mobility, independence, as well as your sense of wellbeing and self-esteem.

“As the culture, sport and leisure charitable trust for the county of Angus we offer residents and visitors to Angus a wealth of services which promote healthy, active and creative lifestyle choices through sports centres, country parks, theatres and venues, museums, galleries, archives and libraries across the burgh.”

For more information visit: http://www.angusalive.scot/ or https://www.facebook.com/ANGUSalive.Scot/.