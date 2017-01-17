Public help sought in NHS Tayside search for a STAR

The NHS Tayside Staff Appreciation and Recognition (STAR) Awards have now been launched with nominations sought by February 28.

The awards offer the public a chance to recognise an individual, service or team for delivering outstanding patient care or going the extra mile in their job.

Launching the new award scheme, NHS Tayside Chairman Professor John Connell said: “I’m delighted to be launching these awards today. Our hardworking staff are our biggest asset and constantly go above and beyond to deliver high-quality healthcare services to people all over Tayside. These awards will give our staff and members of the public the opportunity to publicly recognise and thank those who go the extra mile.

“The different award categories mean that staff working in all job roles across the organisation can be nominated, including frontline medical staff, those working in the community, our support service staff and those who work behind the scenes in our research labs, medical records or other ‘hidden’ departments who may not deal with patients on a day-to-day basis.

“We know there are plenty of likely candidates out there all over Tayside in our hospitals, health centres and working in the community, so anyone nominating will be spoilt for choice!”

The award categories open to nominations from members of the public are: Outstanding Individual (clinical) e.g. a doctor, nurse, healthcare assistant, consultant, surgeon, physiotherapist, occupational therapist; Outstanding Individual (non-clinical) e.g. domestic assistant, porter, receptionist, catering staff; Outstanding Team e.g. a service, ward team or a team that works in the community.

There are also three more specialised categories which are only open to nominations from NHS Tayside staff.

Nominations can be made online at www.starawardstayside.scot.nhs.uk or by calling the nomination phone line on 01382 632087 or 01382 740063. The phone line is open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm with an answer phone outside of these times. You may receive a call back about your nomination if more information is required.

All finalists will be invited to the STAR Awards ceremony at The Invercarse Hotel in May, where the winners will be announced. The STAR Awards are being delivered in partnership with The Academic Health Science Partnership (AHSP), the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Unison, The Tayside branch of the Society of Chiropody & Podiatry and The Invercarse Hotel.