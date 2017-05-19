Trip back in time a big hit with public

The efforts of Carnoustie businesses ahead of Dementia Awareness Week next month have been given very high praise.

Dementia Awareness Week (DAW) takes place from May 29 to June 2, and as usual Carnoustie is ahead of the curve with public displays in the town centre, fundraisers and more which will be revealed at a later date

Olive’s Flower Shop on the High Street has for the last week or so had a display of nostalgia photos and memorabilia which has attracted a lot of attention.

Owners Jacqui Gray and Lynda Wallace are following this up with a coffee and chat morning in the shop tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am.

Jacqui said: “We were approached by some members of the Carnoustie branch of the Alzheimer Scotland Charity and asked to do a window display and hold a coffee & chat morning to raise awareness and money for this wonderful charity. Our ‘Way Back When’ window has gone done a storm in the town!”

Lorraine Young, president of the Rotary Club of Carnoustie, and who has been heavily involved in the project, said: “From the moment I raised the issue of DAW with both ladies they have been so supportive and enthusiastic which is amply evidenced by the fantastic window display they have created.

“Their enthusiasm was like a cork being released from a bottle of champagne and just as pleasantly addictive!

“Each day when you pass the shop there is a group at the window deep in discussion about the items on display and engaging Lynda and Jacqui in discussion.

‘‘The stories and reminiscences are pure magic and have brought about a depth of community support and caring beyond our dreams.

“One of the key aims of the Carnoustie Memories Group is to make Carnoustie a Dementia Friendly Community. Lynda and Jacqui have turned this dream into something achievable and tangible, simply amazing. They have been totally selfless in all they have done.

“We look forward to supporting them on Saturday and to continuing this very positive association for the benefit of those living with dementia in our community.”

Craig Murray at the Angus Trophy Centre has also decorated a window with a football theme, which is part as he is team manager for the Football Action Group for people living with dementia.