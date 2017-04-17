University visit for CPR champ Noah

A young Carnoustie lad whose video of his excellent CPR skills went viral has spent the day with medical experts at the University of Dundee.

Seven-year-old Beaver Scout, Noah Lackenby was invited to spend a day learning life-saving lessons with staff and students the University of Dundee after a Facebook video showing his CPR-skills went viral.

Noah and best friend Owen Gregory (8) who are both Carnoustie Beavers, spent a day learning first aid skills in the School of Medicine at the University of Dundee after a video of Noah’s impressive skills went viral last month.

The Facebook video, posted by Noah’s father Neil, took the internet by storm as it shared his rapid familiarity with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) - having only learnt it an hour previously.

The two Beavers, recipients of NHS Tayside’s Heartstart Discovery programme, joined Dr. Ben Shippey, Director of Healthcare Simulation at the University to learn the ins-and-outs of techniques which can double the chance of survival rates in causalities.

Noah said: “I loved my trip to Ninewells and I feel that I’ve learned a useful skill. I was taught CPR because it could save a life.”

Dr Shippey added: “It was great to see Noah and Owen learning a skill that saves lives around the world every day. Good basic life support started early doubles the chance of a patient surviving.

“At the University of Dundee we teach basic life support, and other essential healthcare skills, here at the DIHS, and we were really impressed by his technique and attention to detail. If Noah works hard at school, and continues to involve himself in activities that are relevant to healthcare, he has a very good chance of becoming a valuable healthcare professional in the future, if that is what he wishes to do.”

Those interested in learning CPR and other valuable skills can take part in the free Heartstart Discovery training sessions delivered across Tayside in April.

The lessons are free of charge and no prior medical knowledge is required in order to undertake one.

Training sessions can also be arranged on request for groups, organisations and clubs.

For further details and to register please contact Helen Brady on 01382 740400 or helenjbrady@nhs.net.