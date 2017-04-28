Iconic game notes up for grabs

Carnoustie’s inaugural beach rugby tournament is going from strength to strength and there will be a chance to own a special part of rugby history, according to organisers.

The event, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of Carnoustie Rugby Club, will be held over the weekend of June 16, and encompasses everything from a sold out dinner dance and auction to classic car fete, artisan food fayre, multi-category beach rugby competition and a junior training session hosted by rugby celebrities.

Former Australian internationalist David Campese and former Scotland captain Andy Nicol have been confirmed as guests of honour.

Organiser Calum Robertson said: “It’s going from strength to strength and we’re really happy.

“For the dinner dance, just the simple fact that we’ve sold it out is a feat in itself, and we are starting to get some fantastic packages for the auction as well.”

So far lots will include donations from Simpsons Golf Shop, artwork, a £1000 photoshoot, signed rugby jerseys from the celebrity guests and other players, and a special contribution from the Bill McLaren Foundation, a set of the late commentator’s legendary game notes.

Calum continued: “These were famous. They were all his notes on all the players. He was meticulous in that respect and I think that’s the reason everybody liked him.

“He knew everything about all the players.

“Working in partnership with the Bill McLaren Foundation has opened a few doors for us and is a great association to have for Carnoustie rugby as well.

“There’s going to be something there for everybody.”