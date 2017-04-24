Kirrie’s own Bon Scott exhibition

Fans of AC/DC and their late lead singer, Bon Scott, will converge on Kirriemuir for the 11th International Bon Scott music festival.

Run by community music group DD8 music, the festival takes place during the weekend from Friday, April 28. Bon Scott is an example of the wealth and diversity of the burgh’s talent and Kirriemuir Gateway to the Glens Museum is pleased to be once again exhibiting a large display of rare AC/DC memorabilia.

There have been numerous famous men and women associated with Kirriemuir, and the town has been the birthplace or home of many celebrated artists, in particular writers and musicians, though few are as well-known throughout the world as Bon. His interest in music could be said to reach back to his birthplace and his father’s involvement in traditional music in the town.

Ronald Belford ‘Bon’ Scott was born on July 9, 1946. Bon’s family lived in Kirriemuir and Bon’s father, Charles Scott, worked in the family bakery in Bank Street. Mr Scott was also in the local pipe band. In 1952, when Ronald was six years old, the family immigrated to Australia, where “Bon” as he was soon nicknamed, grew up. The rest of his life is well known. He first joined pop-rock band “The Spektors” and later played with “The Valentines” but it was with a young rock band from Sydney led by two fellow Scots, Angus and Malcolm Young, that he found fame. AC/DC were to become one of the most famous rock groups in the world.

The display at the museum celebrates the Bon Scott years of this hugely successful band, never before seen uncut picture discs, record awards and rare clothing, including, Malcolm Young’s own T-shirt, worn by Malcolm in 1976, and Angus Young’s cap worn on the 1976 “Sounds Lock Up Your Daughters” UK tour. Visitors may remember the flyers from AC/DC playing at the Caird Hall, Dundee on May 29, 1978.

The host of objects are kindly on loan from Neil McDonald, collector and enthusiast, who will be chatting to visitors at the museum during the festival weekend.

The display can be viewed during the museum’s opening hours of 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday, with extended opening during Bonfest weekend. Admission is Free.