Lindsay Martin, 1947-2017: a true gentleman

The Guide & Gazette is deeply saddened to report the sudden death of a true gentleman, pillar of the community and friend of the paper.

Lindsay Martin passed away on Saturday, aged 69.

Following the announcement of his death, tributes poured in for Mr Martin who had touched the lives of people throughout our community in at least one of his many roles, as a funeral director, Coastguard or through the Royal British Legion Scotland.

Mr Martin was born in 1947 in Broughty Ferry and brought up in the town. He attended Eastern Primary School and later Stobswell Boys Secondary School.

On leaving school he became a joiner with Charlie Gray the builder and in 1972 started Selwood Builders & Joiners in Carnoustie.

In 1967 Mr Martin married Norma, also from the Ferry, and the couple moved to Carnoustie.

Then, in 1974, the couple founded the award-winning Selwood Funeral Directors in the town, later expanding in 1989 with a branch in Monifieth.

Lindsay and Norma were the owners of Selwood Funeral Directors and ownership of the business will remain in the family.

For decades Mr Martin was a passionate and integral part of the Carnoustie branch of HM Coastguard. He was auxiliary station officer and earned a number of commendations over the years, including one for answering seven call outs in one night.

He ‘officially’ retired in January 2013, but was still involved in the Coastguard Association.

Carnoustie’s beloved fireworks display was also in his capable hands for more years than can be counted. It began as a small bonfire down by the Coastguard station for the crew and their families and over the years it attracted more and more people until hundreds watched every year and circumstances caused the display to be moved to the Black Slab where it has been held for at least the last 30 years.

For a number of years he served on the Crime Prevention Panel for Angus, and later was chairman of the Carnoustie panel.

Latterly Mr Martin was chairman of the Carnoustie branch of the RBLS and was involved in the committee for many years prior.

He was also the public relations representative for the National Association of Funeral Directors. Mr Martin is survived by his wife Norma, their daughter Nikki and son Duncan, and grandsons Dale and Ryan, and granddaughter Kea.

The service will be held in Carnoustie Church at 10.30am on Saturday, January 28, followed by the interment at Shanwell Cemetery.