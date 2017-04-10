Mackie Motors tighten grip on ‘Dealer of Excellence’ title

A Brechin Renault dealer has started 2017 in style by winning a top accolade for the third consecutive year.

Mackie Motors has officially been named as a Groupe Renault UK ‘Driver Power – Dealer of Excellence’.

Groupe Renault UK is the UK operation of the French car maker that encompasses the Renault and Dacia marques.

Mackie Motors is one of 17 dealerships nationwide to win the prized accolade in the ‘Driver Power – Dealer of Excellence’ programme that is hosted by Groupe Renault UK and Auto Express magazine.

The prestigious award is given to Groupe Renault UK dealerships that excel in going the extra mile and is determined by customer feedback.

The dealership was originally nominated for the award after it far exceeded Groupe Renault UK’s in-house customer satisfaction measures.

Mackie Motors was then subject to an in-depth independent customer care evaluation by Driver Power, where it contacted customers directly to assess their experience of the dealership.

Kevin Mackie, managing director of Mackie Motors said: “We’re delighted to have won the award and it’s great to have the recognition that we are amongst the best of the best in the entire Groupe Renault UK dealer network.”

After meeting the demanding criteria, the dealership was presented with its ‘Driver Power – Dealer of Excellence’ award by Paul Flanagan, managing director, Groupe Renault UK, at the manufacturer’s recent dealer conference in Central London.

Kevin continued: “Our team always strives to provide a first-class service and it’s especially pleasing that direct feedback from our customers has led to us being awarded ‘Dealer of Excellence’ status for the third year running”.

The win comes at a particularly exciting time for Mackie Motors, its team having been busier than ever with the recent launch of the All-New Renault Scénic and Grand Scénic together with the All-New Renault Mégane Sport Tourer.