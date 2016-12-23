Most popular Angus baby names of 2016

The most popular baby names of 2016 in Angus have been revealed.

The National Record of Scotland has announced that Oliver was the boy’s name most parents in the county favoured over the last 12 months.

For girls, Ava, Emily, Lily and Sophia all ranked joint top spot.

Boys’

1. Oliver (10 babies)

2. Jack (nine babies)

3. Logan (eight babies)

4. Cameron; Ethan; Harry; Lewis; Lucas 7; Noah (all seven)

5. Harris and James (both six)

Girls’

1. Ava; Emily; Lily; Sophie (all nine)

2. Olivia (eight babies)

3. Freya (seven babies)

4. Jessica (six babies)

5. Amelia; Eva; Millie; Robyn; Rosie (all five)