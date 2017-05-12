Pam’s a natural on BBC cooking show

An award-winning Carnoustie chef took to live television like a fish to water when she appeared on a national weekend cooking show.

Pamela Brunton was one of the guest chefs on BBC1’s Saturday Kitchen Live on May 6 and wowed her fellow guests and audiences with her delicious sustainable fish dish.

Appearing confident, composed and up for a laugh, Pamela cooked delicately flavoured halibut roes for presenter Matt Tebutt and guests Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton and David Emanuel, who designed Lady Diana’s wedding dress.

Pamela and her partner Rob Latimer own and run Inver Restaurant, Loch Fyne, about 90 minutes north of Glasgow, and although it has only been open for two years has already amassed an impressive collection of awards.

Pamela told the Gazette: “It’s always great to get other professional opinions on the food; we’re in a beautiful spot but it’s quite isolated and sometimes feels like working in a little bubble or another planet! The presenter, other guests and producers were all lovely and very welcoming; it was easy to feel relaxed - plus, it was a kitchen, which is where I’m at my most comfortable anyway!”

She continued: “I would definitely go back, it was a lot of fun and nice to get our food out to two million viewers! We have a very special place over here, not just the quality of the food but the beautiful location on the shores of loch Fyne, the relaxed friendly service, our house cocktails and imaginative drinks list! All in all a unique combination and a experience you can’t really get elsewhere- I think more people would love it too.”