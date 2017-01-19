Parent club piloted in Tayside

A new campaign offering advice, support and tried and tested tips to parents is being trialled in Tayside.

Parent Club launched on Monday, January 16, for a four-week pilot, with feedback from parents in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire being used to inform its future direction.

A key feature of the campaign is the Parent Club website which features advice and tips on how to cope with many of the common challenges faced by all parents of small children; including food and mealtimes, sleeping and bedtimes and behaviour; as well as ideas on getting the most out of playtime.

This is a new approach from the Scottish Government – testing the efficacy of a single communications strategy for parent-focused campaigns, with a view to developing a one stop shop for information and advice to cover all aspects of parenting.

Minister for Childcare and Early Years, Mark McDonald said: “Being a parent is so rewarding – but we know it can be tough at times, too.

“We also know it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by different sources of information, which is why we’ve created a single, comprehensive site for mums, dads and guardians to get tips from people who’ve been there and advice from experts they can trust.

“The Parent Club campaign is being trialled in Tayside and we really want parents of children aged between six months and three years old to tell us what they think of the website, how we could improve it and the difference it makes to their day-to-day lives.

“This is an entirely new approach to how we communicate with parents, which is why their feedback is so important. It’s a really exciting opportunity for those who have young children now to shape the way we communicate with other families in the future.”

NHS Tayside Lead Nurse for Early Years Debbie Balshaw said: “We are delighted that Tayside parents are being given the opportunity to test out the new Parent Club resources; to give feedback, share their experience of the resource and how this can help with the challenges of family life.

“This new website will provide a trusted source that ensures parent get information and support so that Scotland’s children have the very best start.”