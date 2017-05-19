Peugeot pair don spandex for sponsors

Things are getting tight for a pair of Carnoustie cyclists who are set to ride vintage bikes to central France for charity next month.

Fortunately, most of that comes from their bespoke cycle gear which their employer Michelin has provided so that they can get business sponsors to sign up.

Sam Holmes and Steven Esposito are setting off on June 8, on a 752-mile trip on vintage Peugeot bikes from their place of work at the Baldovie Michelin factory to the company’s headquarters in Clermont-Ferrand to raise funds for Mary’s Meals.

So far they have raised around half of their target total, but the lads are confident. Sam said: “We’re up to £1035 just now, we’ve set a target of £2000 and we’re hoping to smash that.”

A crucial part to maximising the proceeds for Mary’s Meals will be securing business sponsors to cover their costs, as the pair are travelling completely unsupported and will need food and occasionally shelter along the way. Steven explained: “So far we’ve got three business sponsors on board, A&G Properties, Gather and Lawnmaster. There’s always room for more businesses to get involved and there are lots of ways they can contribute. The best way to get in touch is through our event Facebook page. We’d like to thank everybody who has supported us so far.”

They will have to average around 70 miles a day, but thankfully, one of their planned longer days of 109 miles has been split in half after the French arm of Michelin asked for an extra day to prepare a welcoming party.

Training has been going well as Steven explained: “We did 76 miles the other week, like they say you don’t run a marathon before you run a marathon but it’s been difficult with constraints at work. We’re still planning a few big cycles. We know we can do the 76 miles easy and it was good to see what we had to take for nutrition and water, which was surprising.”

Follow them on Facebook at Dundee Randonée, The Charity Cycle From Dundee To Clermont-Ferrand.