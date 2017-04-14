Carnoustie candidates have their say

Ahead of the Scottish Local Elections on May 4, we have invited the Carnoustie candidates to have their say.

Bill Bowles - Independent

I firmly believe that a local government representative should live in the town that they represent –

otherwise how can they possibly know what makes that town tick? I live and work in Carnoustie. I

own a business that employs nine people here. My life and family are here and I passionately believe in Carnoustie and only seek to make it a success and prosper. I want to see our working population become fully employed. I want to see great opportunities for our young people in sport and training for work. I want to see our town have a square where we can meet, hold musical events, markets, place the Christmas tree and congregate. I want to see the business community work together to make a welcoming, vibrant High Street full of initiatives and ideas. I want to see Angus truly becoming “Open for Business”. Thank you. Please vote for me.

Brian Boyd - Independent

It’s been a real privilege to serve as your Independent councillor. I am very proud to have been the first Independent councillor elected in our ward. When I last asked for your vote I promised that my singular focus would be on securing the best deal for our town. In the last session I successfully argued against plans to close our Recycling Centre, the Panmure Centre, and the Burgh Chambers. I fought to secure £930,000 bringing derelict High Street properties back into use, £2.5 m on new council houses, £3.5m commitment to future nursery and primary school facilities, £630,000 on library refurbishment, £665,000 on new football pitches and £200,000 on the Skate Park.

Over the next years Angus Council will continue to face horrific cuts.

With your vote I would like to continue my fight for the best deal for Carnoustie and District.

David Cheape - Independent

Since being elected in the December 2016 by-election, I have worked on behalf of residents on issues such as breaches of planning, traffic concerns, litter and environmental pollution, parking charges at Monikie/Crombie parks and the policing of drugs in our community and attended all Community Council meetings. So it has been a busy few months! The planned Golf Centre extension has split opinion. Angus Council appointed me a trustee of Carnoustie Golf Links Management and my aim is to bring more openness, governance and accountability. What matters is what’s best for Carnoustie and its’ place within Angus. Angus Council will have to make difficult decisions with public services. It’s crucial we have a council that prioritises and invests in core public services. Local councillors, independent of party politics, will best serve the communities they represent. Please vote “1” for CHEAPE

Mark McDonald - SNP

I have lived in Angus most of my life which, together with my eight years working with Mike Weir MP has given me a deep understanding of many issues that impact Carnoustie and Angus, and the type of casework I will face should I be elected.

I am driven and motivated by helping people and I’m well placed to be a strong ward councillor.

For me, these elections are about representing you, I have no other conflicting interests. Carnoustie and District has a lot to offer and I will listen to and pursue the issues that matter to you.

My contact leaflet has been delivered to every home - please feel free to get in touch.

My manifesto is simple and realistic and will be shaped by you and the issues that you raise with me. Please vote Mark McDonald number 1.

Joanne McFadden - Labour

I believe passionately that these council elections should be about the things that matter to everyone living locally in Carnoustie & District; protecting and preserving our vital public services, growing our local economy, building more council houses, better local transport, equal rights, fair pay and creating jobs, and not about a second divisive independence referendum.

A local of over 20 years, I live in Easthaven with my husband and two daughters and work in project management in Dundee. I am actively involved in various local Carnoustie and Easthaven community projects, and currently a Carnoustie Community Councillor. A vote for me on May 4 means you’ll be getting a councillor who will stand firm against any further cuts to education, colleges, social care, physical /mental health services, housing, transport, apprenticeships and jobs.

Beth Morrison - Lib Dem

Born in Fife I “retired” to Angus in 2006, after a fabulous 30-year career in travel.

Two of my three children are grown up and my youngest son goes to Carnoustie High School. He has epilepsy and complex learning disabilities.

For the past eight years, I’ve been running the Dundee & Angus Special Needs Children Forum. I am passionate about making sure our most vulnerable are properly looked after in society, and in May 2016, I was honoured by BILD (British Institute of Learning Disabilities) with an Outstanding Achievement Award for ‘Protecting Scotland’s children in schools’.

I’m an avid campaigner; recently I’ve been active in NO2NP, opposing the Scottish Government’s Named Persons scheme. I believe we need to make Health, Education and Social Care a priority.

I support the freedom, dignity and well-being of individuals. I hope voters will trust me to stand up for those beliefs.

Terence O’Halloran -

Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party

Moved to the North-east on leaving the RAF, Married with two children. Ex Round table, Scout master and civilian instructor (Air cadets) for local organisations. Living and working in other countries has given me an insight to their cultures and government. As a safety rep with the Oil & Gas Step change team has also given me experience in working with other organisations. My volunteer activities in my home town show my commitment towards the local community and I think I can bring this with me as a councillor for Carnoustie.

My aims are, Keep the recycle centre open, challenge the parking in the high street, Provide more litter bins near the schools and fight litter and dog fouling. Challenge rural food and general waste collections. More cost effective use of tax money on local services. Carnoustie needs someone to speak up for everyone.