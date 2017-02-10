Dey welcomes social enterprise investment

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey has welcomed an announcement from the Scottish Government of an investment of more than £1 million to help advance Scotland’s world-leading social enterprise sector.

Social enterprises deliver high quality products and services while conducting business in a more inclusive way, promoting inclusive growth and tackling inequalities.

Scotland’s Social Enterprise Strategy was launched in December alongside £140,000 to expand the Social Entrepreneurs Fund to help individuals set up and run a social enterprise.

In addition, a further £927,107 announced by the Cabinet Secretary for Communities, Social Security and Equalities, Angela Constance, on February 9 will fund a number of early actions, including:

· Starting the country’s first ‘social impact hubs’ to encourage greater teamwork between enterprises.

· Strengthening business and leadership support for our community enterprises and development trusts.

· Setting up a partnership and procurement hub to improve the sector’s ability to collaborate and tender for contracts.

· Advancing social enterprise learning across schools in the Highlands and Islands and Southern Scotland.

The announcement came during a debate at Holyrood today in which Mr Dey celebrated the work of social enterprises in Angus South, including the Kirriemuir Regeneration Group, Care About Angus and Community First.

Mr Dey said: “Social enterprises play an important role in delivering a fairer Scotland.

“I was pleased to be able to highlight the good work that social enterprises such as the Kirriemuir Regeneration Group, Care About Angus and Community First are doing, in Parliament.

“I welcome this funding which will help social enterprises to develop as they seek to provide services for the good of their local communities.”